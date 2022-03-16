Bhopal: Appointment orders of waiting candidates of Teachers Eligibility Test 2018 released

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Education department on Wednesday released the orders for the appointment of candidates qualified in Teachers Eligibility Test 2018. The exam was conducted in 2018, of which the selection list was released in October 2021and the candidates were waiting for their appointment. Madhya Pradesh school education minister Inder Singh Parmar shared the development on twitter. Parmar wrote, “The Education Department has issued appointment orders of 853 eligible candidates for higher secondary teachers and 923 candidates for secondary teachers’ category from the waiting list.”

The circular regarding the same have been uploaded to the education portal of government of mp, candidates can download the appointment orders from http://educationportal.mp.gov.in/default.aspx.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh presents Rs 1 crore to family of Nayak Verma

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 11:22 PM IST