Bhopal: Appoint experienced guest scholars on vacant posts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Guest scholars working in the last session should not be removed. Those having experience of teaching for years should be given opportunities again on vacant posts, demanded Guest Scholars Association.

For two years, the guest scholars were waiting for revision in the score card. The portal has now been opened by the higher education department but the date of updating of score cards should be extended so that guest scholars can get more time for updating score card, said Sunil Parihar, president of association.

If guest scholars were given bonus marks on the basis of session and working day in the score card, then not a single experienced guest teacher would have become unemployed, said Parihar.

Many times applications have been given by the organisation that guest scholars should be given benefits on the basis of experience.

Haryana Government has issued an order to keep the service of guest scholars as it is for 58 years and pay the same as permanent teachers. Salary increment is applied every year, he said.

On the other hand, Chhattisgarh government has issued an order making the post of guest scholars permanent that no teacher can come to that post by direct recruitment, transfer or promotion. The guest scholars said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would make a policy in interest of guest scholars.

At present, 4,500 guest scholars are serving in the government colleges of the state. The number of admissions of students in the government colleges of the state increases every year.