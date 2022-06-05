Bhopal: MP's Nowgong @ 47 degrees Celsius records country’s second highest temperature

Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): As the heat wave continued, Nowgong in Chhatarpur district recorded 47 degrees Celsius, which was highest in the state on Sunday. It was second highest day temperature recorded in the country after Shri Ganganagar bordering Pakistan in Rajasthan, which registered 47.6 degrees Celsius, according to senior meteorological officer PK Saha. Gwalior and Damoh figured among top 10 hottest cities in the country on Sunday.

Khajuraho recorded maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius, which was second highest in the state. Rajgarh, Gwalior and Datia also faced brunt of heat wave in last 24 hours. Yellow alert has been issued for heat wave in 15 districts - Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Datia, Morena, Sheopur, Bhind, Rajgarh, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Tikamgarh, Rewa and Satna.

On Sunday, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 29.3 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 26 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department has issued advisory for protection from heat wave. It has asked people to wear light clothes and cover face. They should increase water intake.

Similarly, advisory has been issued by administration for cattle, stating that breeders should put water soaked gunny bags on walls of cowshed. Cattle should be provided salt with fodder to increase water intake.

Day temp on June 5

Cities Degrees Celsius

Nowgong 47.0

Khajuraho 46.0

Damoh 45.5

Gwalior 45.4

Satna 45.2

Rajgarh 45.2

Umaria 44.8

Jabalpur 44.6

Sagar 44.5

Sidhi 44.0

Rewa 44.0

Bhopal 43.8

Tikamgarh 43.6

Raisen 43.6

Chhindwara 43.5

Guna 43.5

Khandwa 43.5

Khargone 43.5

Seoni 43.4

Ratlam 43.2

Narsinghpur 43.0

Hoshangabad 43.0