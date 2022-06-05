Indore: Hyderabad-Bhopal flight diverted to Indore due to strong winds

Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport, Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Hyderabad-Bhopal flight was diverted to Indore on Sunday morning due to bad weather conditions in the state. The fight stayed in Indore for two hours and then left for Bhopal. According to the management, a total of 73 passengers were on board. Upset over the delay, 28 passengers exited the airport and left for Bhopal by road. The remaining 45 passengers went back to Bhopal on the flight.

Because of strong winds in Bhopal, the flight was not allowed to land there in the morning.

According to information received from the airport management, the Indigo flight takes off from Hyderabad daily at 7.05 am and reaches Bhopal at 9.05 am. When this flight reached Bhopal on Sunday morning, the ATC did not allow it to land citing bad weather conditions. After that, it was diverted to Indore airport. The plane landed at Indore airport around 9.35 am. When the weather conditions improved in Bhopal, the flight was allowed to leave for its destination.