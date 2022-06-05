Indore: Mobile technology has eroded culture, values, says Padma Shri Janak Palta

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indians are often seen violating nature and its prosperity. Students of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya created seed balls with the seeds of fruit-bearing trees. With more than 50,000 seed balls made, the aim is to decorate the university and the city with green, fruit-bearing trees.

Padma Shri Janak Palta, said, “As the world is modernising at a fast pace, many negative changes can be seen clouding the horizon. In such a situation, there is no need for Indians to celebrate World Environment Day. All we need is to use the technology given to us accurately and use it socially and for the sake of the environment. It’s our responsibility towards Indore and towards the country.”

Padma Shri Bhalu Mondhe, too, appealed to people to save the natural resources of the earth. He said, “I put a little effort in my life to save nature with the help of a camera which you can carry forward. The power that a picture holds is not just that of a picture; it carries nature within itself.”

Sonalee Nargunde, HoD, SJMC, said, “We can eat fruits ourselves from the trees planted by us. For this, we have to choose trees. While planting saplings, we must consider that providing service is our priority.”