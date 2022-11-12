Bhopal: ‘Anganwadi workers to be feted every year’

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said state government would felicitate Anganwadi workers, assistants and supervisors every year. Along with this, they will also be awarded for best work every year at the district level. He was addressing the guidance, encouragement and motivation programme of the field staff of women and child development department organised at Kushabhau Thackeray Auditorium in Bhopal on Saturday.

He added that government was committed to eliminating all reasons for considering daughters as a burden. At the time of 2011 census, the child sex ratio of the state was 919. The sex ratio at birth increased from 927 to 956 as per NHFS-5. Every possible help of society will be taken in implementation of women and child development schemes.

Chouhan said programmes will be organised every 3-4 months to interact with anganwadi workers and seek their suggestions. Besides, suggestions regarding departmental activities will be invited and their implementation will be ensured with a view to improve the system, he added.