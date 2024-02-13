 Bhopal: Amid Rising Heart Attacks, Advanced Cardiac Life System Installed In BMHRC To Train Students On Treating Emergency Patients
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
BHMRC |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid rising heart cases, an Advanced Wireless Cardiac Life System (ACLS) has been installed at Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Center (BMHRC) to provide practical knowledge to the medical students and for the better treatment of patients.

Through an advanced mannequin (mannequin/dummy), students will be taught how to examine a patient admitted in a critical condition in the hospital or what method should be adopted for the treatment.

Dr. Manisha Shrivastava, Director-in-Charge, BMHRC, inaugurated this Advanced Life Support System. It has been installed in the anesthesiology department of the hospital.

article-image

Dr. Manisha Shrivastava informed me that this mannequin is different from the ordinary dummy. Pulse, heartbeat, airway, etc. can be examined in this mannequin too, like in any normal patient. This mannequin is connected to a monitor, on which pulses, heartbeats, etc. are visible. Its control is in the hands of a senior doctor, who teaches the students the methods of examination and treatment according to different circumstances. How to incubate a patient can also be taught through this mannequin. She said that as BMHRC develops as an institute of medical education, an advanced wireless ACLS system has been added as a new learning resource in the Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care, BMHRC, Bhopal.

Dr. Anurag Yadav, Incharge Medical Superintendent and HOD, Department of Anesthesiology, BMHRC, Bhopal, said that the department will conduct regular training sessions in BLS and ACLS as broad specialty and super specialty PG courses are already ongoing in BMHRC. This training will not only be useful for the medical fraternity but will also cover other staff in the institute. Basic life support on the system will be imparted to general staff as well.

