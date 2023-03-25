Bhopal: Amendment in edu qualification debars many trained ANMs from regularisation

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The amendment in educational qualification making 12th pass with biology subject mandatory for regularisation of Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM), has triggered resentment among ANMs as many of them do not have the required qualification.

To express their resentment over the issue, health workers will be staged a demonstration in front of resident of health minister on March 27, said Madhya Pradesh Swasthya Karmachari Federation president Jitendra Bhadoria There are 7,000 ANMs working in various hospitals but after the amendment in recruitment rules, around, 5000 trained ANMs will be deprived of the opportunity to get regularized, said the health officers of employees federations.

Advertisement for ANM recruitment was released by Madhya Pradesh Karamchari Chayan Mandal (MP Employees Selection Board). It mentions 2 years of ANM training for aspirants and 12th (10+2) passed with Biology subject –(as per the amendment made in the educational qualification departmental recruitment rules February 2019) .

Bhadoria said, “All the ANM candidates who have received the training are eligible for the regularization and are also giving their services in the contract for many years. In addition to the current prevalent recruitment rules, trained ANMs should also be considered for the regularization. Pharmacists who have done 12B from the Mathematics group are also being deprived, which is not fair.”

According to the Recruitment Rules 1989, the educational qualification for ANM appointment training was class 12th pass, and as per which before 2019, a training of 18 months was imparted to candidates at the government training centers.

