Bhopal: Ambulance Delay In JP Hospital, Lack Of Oxygen Kill Pregnant Wife Of IAS Officer's Driver; Docs Resign Citing 'Personal Reasons'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman died after delivering a child due to alleged negligence by JP Hospital in Bhopal. Her husband, Gopal Rao Bangar, works as the driver of an IAS officer, Nishant Varwade, in the state capital.

A committee has been formed to probe the case, following which resignations of several doctors 'due to personal reasons' came in.

The deceased, identified as Suman, was admitted to JP Hospital for her delivery, but when her health deteriorated, she was referred to Hamidia Hospital.

According to information, an ambulance was called to shift the ailing Suman to Hamidia Hospital. However, the driver was absent from the spot. He came 20 minutes at a time when every single minute was crucial. When the doctors advised her to give her oxygen aid during the trip, no cylinder was available. She continued to gasp for oxygen till she reached Hamidia Hospital in a critical condition. Following her delivery, she died.

The incident occurred 14 days ago. The department has also secretly formed an investigation committee.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, her grieving husband said, "My wife was dying in front of my eyes, and I was helpless," stated husband Gopal Rao Bangar. "I reside at number 12, Sai Baba Nagar. Suman, aged 30, was scheduled for a cesarean delivery on February 13. We arrived at JP Hospital at 10 in the morning. Suman received the necessary injections, but she started experiencing tremors (eclampsia). As her condition didn't improve, doctors referred her to Hamidia Hospital at 12 o'clock. I went to arrange for an ambulance. The ambulance driver was absent initially. After informing the hospital management, the driver arrived after 15-20 minutes, and Suman was shifted to the ambulance."

Bangar continued, "The doctors instructed us to provide her with oxygen, but unfortunately, none was available. Witnessing her health continuously deteriorating, we proceeded to Hamidia hospital without oxygen. I felt utterly helpless. We reached Hamidia at 1 pm. Investigations were conducted, and doctors informed us that the situation was critical. They could only save the child. Suman underwent the operation, and the son was born healthy. However, Suman was put on a ventilator and admitted to the ICU. Unfortunately, she passed away the following morning."

Notably, an inquiry committee was established discreetly. While every maternal death is typically reviewed, this particular case's prominence led NHM MD Priyanka Das to form an investigation committee comprising Dr. Kamlesh Devpujari from JP hospital, Dr. Archana Mishra from NHM, Meera Chaudhary, Joint Director of Bhopal Division, Dr. Aruna Kumar, former HOD of Gynecology at GMC, and Ruchi Tandon, Professor of Emergency Medicine at Hamidia hospital.

Dr. Rekha Wadhwani, Head of Gynecology at Hamidia, has been replaced by Dr. Shabana Sultan, following her resignation due to personal reasons, effective February 13. Similarly, Dr. Ashish Gohiya resigned as Superintendent citing personal reasons.

GMC Dean Dr. Salil Bhargava stated that further decisions will be made based on the investigation report and government directives.