Bhopal: Two Booked For Duping Two Cousins Of ₹10L On Pretext Of Govt Jobs | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were booked for allegedly duping two cousins to the tune of Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of providing them government jobs in MP Nagar. According to the MP Nagar police, the accused named Pradeep Vishwakarma and Dileep Rajput met one of the cousins—Kamal Singh Patel— in 2020. The duo told Patel that they had good contact with the government officials and sought Rs 6 lakh by promising him a government job.

A few months after Patel gave the money to the duo, he approached them again, stating that his cousin—Nemi Chandra Lowanshi—was also in dire need of a job. The duo demanded Rs 4 lakh from Lowanshi and said he too will soon bag a job. However, when the duo used to contact Rajput and Vishwakarma, they used to tell the cousins to wait for some time.

When the cousins mounted pressure on the accused for the job, they broke all contacts and went untraceable in July 2023. The victim duo then approached the court. The court, after the hearing, directed the MP Nagar police to register an FIR and arrest the accused. The police said they have launched a search to nab the accused, who are on the run.

Special Branch Should Have Details Of Last Person Attending Event With VIPs: DGP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Branch should have the details of the last person, who is going to attend the programme along with the VVIPs or VIPs, said DGP Sudhir Sexna here on Monday. The 55th batch of the four-day training session of the Special Branch officials began here at PHQ.

The DGP asked the officials that they shall have full details not only about the VVIPs, but the details of all the police officers and the security personnel deputed in the VVIP or VIP duties. He also gave details about the security procedure, which is to be followed right from helipad, road traffic, cavalcade and at the programme venue.

He said that the Lok Sabha elections will take place soon and the training will help them to perform their duties properly. This training is valuable for their professional and personal life and also important for their career securities, they shall take it seriously, he said. He asked them to follow the SOP and also to keep a tight vigil.