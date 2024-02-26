Bhopal: '₹7 Lakh Club Membership Is In Name Of Nitish Bharadwaj, Not Daughters', IAS Wife Smita Hits Back, Claims To Pay ‘Huge’ Amount For Pune House

Bhopal: 'Spent ₹1.35 Cr On My Daughters,' Mahabharat Actor Nitish Bharadwaj Hits Back On IAS Wife's Allegations Of Not Paying Children's School Fee |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ongoing dispute between Mahabharata actor Nitish Bhardwaj and his IAS wife Smita Ghate Bhardwaj continues to catch steam, with the couple leveling new allegations against each other.

In a recent news report, Nitish Bhardwaj said that he had spent Rs 1.35 crore on his daughters in the last few years. The statement came barely a few days after the Free Press Journal published an article in which his wife Smita alleged that Nitish never even paid their daughters' school fees.

According to the latest Dainik Bhaskar report, the Mahabharat actor said, "I am paying our house loan. I paid Rs 7 lakh for sports membership at a club in Pune for our daughters. Besides, I have also registered them under the government saving scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana."

The Free Press Journal spoke to Smita Ghate Bhardwaj's lawyer, Chinmay Vaidya, for some clarity, where he emphasised that no money is being paid by Nitish Bharadwaj regarding maintenance and education for the children since past few years.

The written statement filed by Smita Ghate Bhardwaj before the family court clarifies:

1. A Rs 7 lakh club membership is in the name of Nitish Bharadwaj.

The lawyer further clarified that there is no separate sports institute that could benefit the daughters, but a proper club with a gym, sports, pool facilities, and a dining area. Moreover, the club is in Pune, and the daughters reside in Bhopal; thus, it is impossible for them to travel all the way to obtain any benefits.

2. Regarding the house loan, Smita "substantially" contributed to the purchase of the house in Pune.

When asked if Nitish's claims of savings under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana were true, Smita's lawyer Vaidya agreed, saying a few documents were presented in court regarding it. "But isn't it a father's duty to save for their children?" he asked. However, Vaidya reiterated that Nitish is not paying any money for the maintenance and the education of their daughters since past few years.

Nitish provided zero financial contribution : Smita

Last week, Smita Bharadwaj, who is currently serving as the additional chief secretary for food, civil supplies, consumer affairs, sports, and youth affairs, told the Free Press that her husband has provided zero financial contribution towards the expense of bringing up children. Neither he has ever paid the school fees nor provided any maintenance amount to support them, despite the legal obligation.

Replying to the allegations, Nitish had said in media reports, “Smita has said in her statement that I am not paying monthly maintenance amount of Rs 20k per month to my daughters. The reality is that I have spent Rs 1.35 crore on getting membership of my daughters in the sports club of Pune and paying the house loan and on Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana for my daughters.”

The Mahabharat actor also accused his wife of provoking their two daughters against him.

It all started on February 14, when Nitish Bharadwaj called a press conference and had accused his wife Smita Ghate Bharadwaj of mental harassment and not letting him meet their kids.