Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 12:19 AM IST

Bhopal: Ambedkar statue vandalised in Kolar area

Local people protested once they noticed the vandalised statue on Friday and informed the police. Bahujan Samaj Party has demanded an in-depth investigation into the incident and strict action against people who were involved in the offense.
Staff Reporter
Representative photo Dr BR Ambedkar statue |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar located in Kolar area was vandalised by miscreants, according to police.

Police and administrative teams inspected the place after the incident was brought to their notice by the local people. Police have filed a case against unidentified people. The statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar is situated in the park of Sankhedi Salaiya. According to police, some mischievous elements vandalized the statue during late night hours of Thursday.

Local people protested once they noticed the vandalised statue on Friday and informed the police. Bahujan Samaj Party has demanded an in-depth investigation into the incident and strict action against people who were involved in the offence.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 12:19 AM IST
