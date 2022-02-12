Bhopal: Ambedkar statue vandalised in Kolar area

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar located in Kolar area was vandalised by miscreants, according to police.

Police and administrative teams inspected the place after the incident was brought to their notice by the local people. Police have filed a case against unidentified people. The statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar is situated in the park of Sankhedi Salaiya. According to police, some mischievous elements vandalized the statue during late night hours of Thursday.

Local people protested once they noticed the vandalised statue on Friday and informed the police. Bahujan Samaj Party has demanded an in-depth investigation into the incident and strict action against people who were involved in the offence.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 12:19 AM IST