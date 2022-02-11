Bhopal: Police probing CDR of 52 businessmen, politicians, says Congress MLA Daga

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Nilay Daga has leveled serious allegations against police saying that Betul police had obtained CDR (Call Detail Records) of 52 people in Betul including him, BJP MP DD Uike, businessmen and journalists, illegally.

Talking to media, the Congress MLA Daga on Friday said that police cannot obtain CDR without registering FIR against a person. The Betul police have obtained CDRs of 52 people including me who have clean records. Police have used their names as an accused and obtained the call records, said Daga, talking to Free Press.

Police should clarify as to why the call details of these people have been collected. It seems they are trying to threaten and blackmail these people, added Daga.

The Congress MLA has lodged a formal complaint with the Director General of Police and demanded an inquiry into the matter. Who ordered collection of the call details and why? It should be probed thoroughly and the officials responsible should be terminated, demanded Daga.

The Congress MLA said that he has informed about the development to PCC Chief Kamal Nath. I will raise the issue in upcoming assembly session. I will sit on dharna and if my voice is not heard then I will approach the court as well, he added.

Betul police have denied the charges made by the Congress MLA. ASP Neeraj Soni said that the allegations leveled by the MLA are baseless. CDRs are obtained by the police only in cases of heinous crimes, said Soni.

ALSO READ Bhopal: EOW register case against Aurangabad based company

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 11:51 PM IST