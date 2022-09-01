Bhopal: AIIMS successfully performs complicated surgery for penile cancer

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal’s urology department performed a complicated surgery for penile cancer. Patient was discharged in four days, said doctors.

In the past, such an operation often resulted in major complications in more than half the patients. The doctors used a newer procedure called Video-Endoscopic Inguinal Lymphadenectomy (VEIL) which uses a camera to remove the tumour completely with minimal incisions and complications.

This technique has been further modified by the Department of Urology, AIIMS Bhopal to reduce the time of surgery from four to five hours to two hours. Reduced operative time and small incisions lead to quicker recovery from major surgery. The department of urology has named this procedure SimBilVEIL (Simultaneous Bilateral VEIL) and is the first centre in Madhya Pradesh and among the few centres in India to perform this. The surgery was done six weeks ago and the patient is doing fully well now.

The surgery was performed by a team of four surgeons led by Dr Manoj Biswas and Dr Kumar Madhavan and a team of anaesthesiologists lead by Dr Ashutosh Kaushal. The team of doctors was praised by Director of AIIMS Bhopal, Dr Ajai Singh for their good work.

Urologic cancers can be treated if detected early. Apart from penile cancer, other urological cancers including testicular, prostate, kidney and bladder cancers are also managed by the urology department, AIIMS Bhopal. The early signs of these cancers are ulceration of the penis, change in size of the testis, blood in the urine and difficulty in passing urine. Patients with these symptoms should visit urologist and seek medical attention.