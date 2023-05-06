Bhopal: After talking to Digvijaya, Sattan, Sekhawat fire salvos at Scindia

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Internal squabbling has rattled the ruling BJP ahead of the election. After holding a telephonic conversation with former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, former BJP legislators Satyanarayan Sattan and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, fumed at Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. In an interaction with media persons, Shekhawat said the Scindia-supported ministers were looting the state coffers.

According to Shekhawat, there were not as many allegations of corruption against the BJP ministers as are against the Scindia group ministers. Minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon has begun to grab lands, mines, doing illegal mining and openly running gambling dens, he said. After Scindia’s defection to the party, the BJP has lost its grounds, since the principles, on which it was formed, were given a go-by, he said.

For these reasons, the BJP could not form the government in 2018, Shekhawat said. According to sources, Digvijaya Singh spoke to both Sattan and Shekhawat on Thursday. Sattan told Free Press that Singh had a telephonic conversation with him, and that he often spoke to the former chief minister, but there was no politics behind such talks.

Scindia joined BJP for post: Sattan

Former legislator Satyanarayan Sattan said before leaving the Congress, Scindia indicated that he had not been getting enough respect in the party. According to Sattan, for Scindia, respect signified getting a post, and when the party offered that post, Scindia took the BJP membership. The person who defeated Scindia in the Lok Sabha elections is still an MP, but Scindia has been made the civil aviation minister, Sattan said. According to Sattan, the person who defeated Scindia said Scindia had filled his plate with a bowl. Sattan further said it was because of Scindia supporters that the BJP leaders sacrificed their political career in 22 assembly constituencies. The BJP organisation should be cautious before the election, Sattan said.

Only BJP can defeat BJP: Vijayvargiya

National general secretary of the BJP Kailash Vijayvargiya said the Congress could not defeat the BJP. During a discussion at news channel, Vijayvargiya said, “Because of some mistakes by the organisation, only the BJP can defeat the BJP.”

Raghunandan has appealed to Joshi

Former Rajya Sabha member Raghunandan Sharma has dashed off a letter to Deepak Joshi urging him not to leave the BJP. His joining the Congress will send a wrong message to the people, Sharma said. Before writing the letter, Sharma called Joshi to his residence and advised him against quitting the party, but Joshi did not listen to him.

