Bhopal: After Ahmedabad Crash, Marriage Gardens Near Airport Under Lens |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the aftermath of plane crash in Ahmedabad, authorities in Bhopal have initiated action against 27 marriage gardens located within a 5-kilometer radius of Raja Bhoj International Airport.

These venues have been identified as a potential threat to aircraft safety during take-off and landing due to the use of high-intensity laser lights and fireworks during wedding events.

A joint inspection was conducted on Friday by officials from the Airport Authority, District Administration, and the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), including Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) and BMC Chief City Planner Anup Goyal. Officials decided that strict enforcement would follow if any venue was found violating aviation safety norms.

According to Anup Goyal, laser lights can project beams up to 200 meters into air, while some types of fireworks can reach as high as 500 meters—both posing significant risks to aircraft during critical flight phases.

The Airport Authority has raised repeated concern under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Aviation Security Act, which prohibits use of laser lights and fireworks within a 10-kilometer radius of any airport.

Gardens under scanner

According to the building permission branch of the BMC, the following marriage gardens have been identified as violators:

Fortune Garden, Bhainsakhedi; Akash Picnic Hut, Bairagarh Kalan; Skyland Marriage Garden, Bhainsakhedi and The Grand Jalsa, Bairagarh. These and 23 others are said to endanger flight operations near airport.

Warnings ignored

“These gardens have been advised earlier. Now, if any laser or firework activity is reported, sealing action will be taken,” said BMC Chief City Planner Anup Goyal. Notices have already been issued to garden operators.

Ban in place

Airport Director Ramji Awasthi told Free Press that a prohibitory order had already been in place regarding such activities, and the purpose of the recent meeting was to ensure stricter enforcement going forward.

Kolar SDM Ravishankar Rai said that enforcement teams are being formed to monitor violations and take immediate action. He also stated that a relocation plan for these venues could be prepared to ensure long-term safety near the airport.