Bhopal: Adopt one noble cause, says CM

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that every citizen should contribute his bit to take Madhya Pradesh forward. Citizens of Madhya Pradesh should adopt any one noble cause. It may be planting saplings, environment protection, saving water, saving electricity, de-addiction. He urged people to build Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh, which is possible through public participation. The chief minister stated this in his address after unfurling National Flag on Republic Day at Garrison Ground in Jabalpur on Thursday. He said that Narmada Path, along with upgradation work of Ghats of Narmada, would be developed by inter-connecting them.

Narmada Parikrama path will be built in three phases. He said that multi-pronged efforts were being made for industrial progress in Madhya Pradesh. Investment proposals worth over Rs 15 lakh crore were received at recent Global Investors’ Summit, which will provide livelihood to 29 lakh people. Industrial town will be developed in Bhatauli area in Jabalpur for which land has been identified. Garment and textile units will be set up. These units are also a strong means of economic upliftment of women. “It is our endeavor to implement concept of Green Field City. Due to proximity of Ring Road and National Highway in Jabalpur, there are good possibilities of industrial development. These possibilities will be realised,” Chouhan said.

Other highlights of CM’s speech

In Mahakaushal zone, irrigation project worth Rs 66,000 crore in progress. Rs 44,000 crore provided for Ken-Betwa project. Work is in progress near Sleemanabad on the under-construction tunnel of Bargi Dam. Now water is about to reach Nagaud in Vindhya region. A ring road is being constructed in Jabalpur at a cost of Rs 3500 crore. State’s second Global Skill Park will be developed in Jabalpur where youths will be trained in different skills. Growth rate of Madhya Pradesh is 19.76 per cent and is the highest. State’s contribution to country's economy has increased from 3.6 per cent to 4.6 per cent.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)