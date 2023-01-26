Bhopal: City artist paints Tiranga underlining country's linguistic diversity

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An artist from Bhopal has made a painting of the national tricolour with 'Jai Hind' written in 12 Indian languages to mark the Republic Day and to underline the country's unity in diversity.

Nawab Jehan Begum said that the painting, which involved calligraphy, took a month to complete. The languages used in the artwork include Hindi, Urdu, English, Kannada, Oriya, Punjabi, Bangla, Sindhi, Gujarati, Malayalam and Tamil. "The message I wish to convey is that despite speaking so many different languages and dialects, the Indians are one," she said.

Nawab Jehan Begum | FP Photo

Last year, to mark the Independence Day, Jehan Begum had made a tricolour painting ‘Our Flag is our Honour’ in Mandana, a tribal art form of Madhya Pradesh under Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign. The painting sent out the message to save energy, save water and save nature, greenery and the planet by planting more trees and stopping cutting trees. The 4 by 4 feet work has been selected for an online international exhibition.

A post graduate in Drawing and Painting, Begum said, “I have been creative since childhood. Painting is not only my profession but also my passion. All my paintings are meaningful and deep. They not only give pleasure to the eyes but also pleases your soul,” she said.

Her signature styles are abstract modern art paintings which she makes using a knife. She is also passionate about calligraphy which she does with brush. She has also done many national and international painting exhibitions and sold paintings in countries like the UK, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Maldives, etc. She was also invited by Ferrari World Abu Dhabi as their guest for “My Ferrari Car Painting”. She has also made a painting for Taj Lakefront Bhopal. Her works are also displayed at the Bhopal airport and Cymroza Art Gallery in Mumbai.