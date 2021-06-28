Bhopal: Admission process goes online, colleges yet to update profiles

BHOPAL: While the process of admissions in colleges has gone completely online, colleges in a large numbers have failed to update their profiles. The issue is serious as colleges have been repeatedly asked to update their details.

Though the admissions in colleges have been made online earlier but this year whole process gains more importance in view of pandemic. The students select the colleges after going through the profile of the college.

The profile of the college includes types of courses and their USPs, fee structure, number of seats in various classes and courses etc. Moreover, names of the academic staff also attract the students and help them decide on which college to apply for admission.

Colleges were told last month that they should update their profiles considering upcoming admissions. Nevertheless, colleges in large numbers did not pay heed to instructions given by the department of higher education.

According to e-pravesh portal, out of total 1379 colleges, 1088 colleges havenít updated their ëcollege profileí while 715 havenít updated the ëcollege course profile.

Considering lax attitude of college managements, now the higher education department has extended the last date to update college profile to June 30.