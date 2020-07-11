Bhopal: Administration lapses revealed, ex-gratia given to wrong person

BHOPAL: Transfer of ex-gratia in a death case due to snake bite has exposed lapses of administration in Berasia as it has been given to a wrong person. Now, administration will recover Rs 4 lakh from the recipient, who has spent major amount of ex-gratia money.

Raghvir Jathav’s wife died due to snake bite in March in Barasia. As per provision, Raghvir Jathav was to be given Rs 4 lakh (ex-gratia). But money was transferred to Raghvir Prajapati. When issue was raised, administration swung into action. Administration approached Raghvir Prajapati for recovery but he said he has spent the money, leaving Rs 67,000 is in his bank account.

Advocate Dr Rajesh Sharma said property attachment to recover money will take time while bereaved family will remain deprived of help. “It is mistake on part of administration. Bereaved family should be given immediate relief otherwise we will approach District Legal Services Authority,” he added.

Tehsildar Rajendra Pawar said Raghvir Prajapati has three acres of land. “We will proceed as per provision of RRC for recovery. He also has a brick-kiln. Prajapati is ready to return but if he fails to return, we will sell his one acre land and give ex-gratia to bereaved family,” Pawar said.