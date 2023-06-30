Bhopal: Action Against Supporters Enrages Patel, Gives Up Damoh Police Security | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of State in the Union cabinet Prahlad Patel has given up security provided by Damoh police after a case was registered against his supporters for an incident of suicide.

Patel also opened a front against superintendent of police of Damoh district, Rakesh Kumar Singh. The suicide note, on the grounds of which the police registered an FIR, mentions the names of certain people close to Patel.

After Patel showed his anger, the government handed over the probe to CID. According to Home Minister Narottam Mishra, since Patel is a senior leader of the party, the investigation has been transferred to CID, keeping in mind the seriousness of the case.

A salesman of a public distribution system Vikram Rohit recently committed suicide, and before taking the extreme step, he had written a suicide note.

The suicide note contains the names of Patel’s representative Yashpal Thakur and three other BJP workers Monti Raikwar, Narendra Parihar and Narmada Suryawanshi.

According to the suicide note, Rohit alleged that those people had threatened him in the name of Patel and wanted to close his shop and also accused them of harassing him.

At a interaction with media on Thursday, Patel said that Damoh police had acted in a hurry and that he was against the action of the superintendent of police.

Patel said he had lamented the death of the salesman, but those who were trying to mount pressure on him would not succeed.

Patel said since the suicide note contained his name, action should be taken against him, too. He further said that the police should have examined the handwriting before registering a case and that he would always be with his supporters.

There will be no cops from Damoh police at his residence, Patel said.