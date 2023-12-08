Bhopal: A Man Died After Swallowing A Bee While Drinking Water

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old man lost his life after accidentally swallowing a bee while drinking water on Thursday in Bhopal.

The man identified as Hirendra Singh, who is a laborer, experienced a bee sting on his tongue and food pipe after the insect entered his system during the incident at his home in the Berasia area, located about 40 km from the district headquarters, on Wednesday night.

Read Also MP: Kin Stabs Woman With Knife After She Rejects Marriage Proposal In Gwalior

Immediately facing breathing problems and discomfort due to inflammation in his food pipe, Singh was urgently taken to a government hospital. However, as his condition worsened, he was shifted to a private hospital. Regrettably, he succumbed to the bee sting around 1 am on Thursday.

During the course of treatment, the victim had reportedly vomited the dead bee.

A few weeks ago, a laborer was in critical condition after being stung by a swarm of bees on Lalbagh-Patonda road in Burhanpur. He was undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Reports said that the victim, Bighari Dildar, was attacked by a vicious swarm of bees while returning from farm labor. He was severely stung on the head and back.