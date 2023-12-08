 Bhopal: A Man Died After Swallowing A Bee While Drinking Water
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: A Man Died After Swallowing A Bee While Drinking Water

Bhopal: A Man Died After Swallowing A Bee While Drinking Water

During the course of treatment, the victim had reportedly vomited the dead bee.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Friday, December 08, 2023, 06:54 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old man lost his life after accidentally swallowing a bee while drinking water on Thursday in Bhopal.

The man identified as Hirendra Singh, who is a laborer, experienced a bee sting on his tongue and food pipe after the insect entered his system during the incident at his home in the Berasia area, located about 40 km from the district headquarters, on Wednesday night.

Read Also
MP: Kin Stabs Woman With Knife After She Rejects Marriage Proposal In Gwalior
article-image

Immediately facing breathing problems and discomfort due to inflammation in his food pipe, Singh was urgently taken to a government hospital. However, as his condition worsened, he was shifted to a private hospital. Regrettably, he succumbed to the bee sting around 1 am on Thursday.

During the course of treatment, the victim had reportedly vomited the dead bee.

A few weeks ago, a laborer was in critical condition after being stung by a swarm of bees on Lalbagh-Patonda road in Burhanpur. He was undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Reports said that the victim, Bighari Dildar, was attacked by a vicious swarm of bees while returning from farm labor. He was severely stung on the head and back.

Read Also
Indore: Worker Falls From Under-Construction House While On Duty, Dies
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BJP Govt Will Never Break Trust Of The Public: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BJP Govt Will Never Break Trust Of The Public: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: A Man Died After Swallowing A Bee While Drinking Water

Bhopal: A Man Died After Swallowing A Bee While Drinking Water

MP: Kin Stabs Woman With Knife After She Rejects Marriage Proposal In Gwalior

MP: Kin Stabs Woman With Knife After She Rejects Marriage Proposal In Gwalior

Suspense Over Madhya Pradesh CM Could End On Sunday

Suspense Over Madhya Pradesh CM Could End On Sunday

MP Weather Update: Foggy Morning Embraces Bhopal, Ratlam Among Other Cities; Chill To Intensify In...

MP Weather Update: Foggy Morning Embraces Bhopal, Ratlam Among Other Cities; Chill To Intensify In...