Bhopal: 90% of rakhis lie unsold, irked sellers blame government for sudden lockdown

BHOPAL: Rakhi sellers in the city are anxious and angry. They say that the government’s sudden decision to impose lockdown in the city has ruined them with 90 per cent of their stocks lying unsold.

Ravi Shrivastava, owner of Chunni Lal Rakhi Shop, New Market, has been selling rakhis for the past 20 years. He told Free Press he has suffered a loss of Rs 5 lakh due to sudden announcement of lockdown.

“Sarkar jab shapath leti hai to sabko bulati hai aur tyohar aata hai to lockdown laga detee hai… (The government invites a lot of people for oath-taking ceremony but imposes lockdown during festivals),” he said.

He said he had bought rakhis worth Rs 5 lakh from Delhi three days back and couldn’t sell even 10 per cent of the stock. Had the government issued a warning regarding lockdown earlier, he wouldn’t have bought huge stocks, he said. “Madam ab to phasi lagane ki ichchha ho rahi hai Sushant Singh Rajput ki tarah…,” he said .