Bhopal: 7-day International Brahma Kumaris Mahotsav :‘Brahma Kumaris doing good job of instilling good character through meditation’

BJP national vice president and ex-Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that Indian culture is ancient and when other countries did not had their proper culture, Vedas were written in India.

Chauhan said it at second day of 7-day International Brahma Kumaris Mahotsav on Sunday.

He said, “Brahma Kumaris are doing a good job by inculcating good character through meditation I am member of Brahma Kumaris family. It is working since 1936 to make India a world leader. Brahma Kumaris teaches concept of one god, one world and one family”.

Brother Sasa of Russian said, “I am practicing yoga for the last 29 years after joining Brahma Kumaris. I found that brahma gyan (brahma knowledge) is simple and full of prosperity. Ishwariya Gyan (spiritual knowledge) reflects love, happiness and power. And if it is propagated in world, India will automatically be world leader.”

Bhopal zone director BK Avadesh said, “India is just like ship of ocean, bird can fly but it has to return at same ship. Similarly, people from western countries have to come to India for prosperity, peace, happiness and love. They will have to accept Indian culture. Before making India a world leader, one will have to focus oneself. We can make positive changes by practicing meditation and yoga in morning (Brahma muhurt).”

BK Banarsi Bhai said heart blockages are opened within six months through Rajyoga treatment system. He said that he want to see Bhopal as a healthy city.