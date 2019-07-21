Bhopal: 6,794 minor girls raped in MP last year

BHOPAL: Over 6,794 minor girls (age less than 18 years) have been raped in the state in the last year. Indore city is at the top spot among the cities in the state in terms of the registered cases of child sexual offences.

The fact came in the report 2018-19 of the MP Child Right Protection Commission which was tabled in the assembly.

The state government have not released the official data of the rape/ sexual assault of the year 2018, but the fact came to light that in the 2018 year from January to December 6,794 minor girls have been raped.

Bhopal is at the second spot among cities in MP with over 404 cases have been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (PCSO) Act in the police stations of the Bhopal district.

Over 12 cases has been registered by the Bhopal Railway, 9 by the Jabalpur and 3 by the Indore railway police.