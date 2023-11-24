Bhopal: ₹4 Lakh For MBBS Degree! HC Notice To Govt, Medical University

MP High Court | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh High Court, principal bench in Jabalpur issued notices to state government, Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University, Medical College Campus, Jabalpur, over levying heavy fee for issuing MBBS degree to an NRI student.

According to the petition, the fee of issuing a degree is 75 USD/ per student, however, the said NRI student was asked to pay 4800 US dollars i.e Rs 4 lakh.

The Division bench of Chief justice Ravimalimath and justice Vishal Mishra after hearing the arguments of petitioner’s councilor Aditya Sanghi issued notices to the state government and MP Medical Science University, Jabalpur.

The petitioner, Dr Arpita Chouhan had got admission in the MBBS Course under the NRI Quota in MGM Medical College (a Government Medical College) in Indore in 2015. She completed her internship in 2021 and applied immediately for permanent degree of MBBS from Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University, Medical College Campus, Jabalpur (MP).

Sanghi argued that degree is the document earned by the petitioner after completing a 5-year MBBS course and now no one can deny her the degree by charging 4800 US dollars. The exact fee of issuing a degree is only 75 USD / per student but the medical university was demanding a hefty fee which is nothing but illegal and extortion from medical students, the petitioner's councilor said.

As per the petition, fee has been demanded under following heads

Fee Types Amount(USD)

E-consortium 1000

Library fee 1000

Sports-cultural fee 1000

Welfare fund 800

University development 1000

Provisional degree fee 200 INR