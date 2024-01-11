Bhopal: 4 Held For Mortgaging Fake Gold At Bank, Committing Fraud Worth ₹4.63 cr | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The local crime branch police registered a case against 17 people including goldsmiths and arrested four of them on Wednesday for allegedly mortgaging fake gold at a private bank located in Kolar and committing a fraud of Rs 4.63 crore, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused at Kolar branch of the bank were arrested on Wednesday who have been identified as Rakesh Soni, Jagdeesh Kumar Soni, Shobhi Jain and Arun Sharma.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shrutkirti Somwanshi said bank officials Kanchan Rajdev, Bhanu Umre and others told crime branch that in an audit carried out at their bank recently, it was revealed that several persons, by conniving with goldsmiths, had mortgaged fake gold there, and had misappropriated money worth Rs 4.63 crore.

When the crime branch conducted a detailed probe into the case, they found that four employees of Kolar branch of the bank had mortgaged fake gold against the bank accounts of 10 customers and had misappropriated the amount. DCP Somwanshi said that hunt was on for all the other accused and the goldsmiths who supplied fake gold to them.