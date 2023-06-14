Bhopal: 36-Year-Old Contractor Dead After Car Hits Pillar In Bilkhiriya

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 36-year-old man died after his car rammed into a pillar in Bilkhiriya locality after colliding with a divider, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, in which a kin of the man driving the car sustained grievous injuries, the police added.

Bilkhiriya police station house officer (SHO) BP Singh said that the man who lost his life in the incident has been identified as Brijesh Singh Rajput (36), who was a contractor by profession. He had gone to Barkheda Pathani along with his brother Durgesh Rajput to attend a wedding on Monday.

The duo left for Mandideep at 12 in the night, and had reached Bilkhiriya. As the car was rushing at a high speed, it lost control and rammed into a divider first, and collided with the pillar next. It was terribly mangled in the incident.

Locals witnessed the incident and rushed to the spot. They took the duo to the hospital, where Brijesh was declared brought dead on arrival, while Durgesh has been admitted and is said to be in a critical condition.

