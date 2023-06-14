 Bhopal: 36-Year-Old Contractor Dead After Car Hits Pillar In Bilkhiriya
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 36-Year-Old Contractor Dead After Car Hits Pillar In Bilkhiriya

Bhopal: 36-Year-Old Contractor Dead After Car Hits Pillar In Bilkhiriya

The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, in which a kin of the man driving the car sustained grievous injuries, the police added.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 04:14 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 36-year-old man died after his car rammed into a pillar in Bilkhiriya locality after colliding with a divider, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, in which a kin of the man driving the car sustained grievous injuries, the police added.

Bilkhiriya police station house officer (SHO) BP Singh said that the man who lost his life in the incident has been identified as Brijesh Singh Rajput (36), who was a contractor by profession. He had gone to Barkheda Pathani along with his brother Durgesh Rajput to attend a wedding on Monday.

Read Also
Bhopal Satpura Bhawan: Fault 3- Fire Brigades Ran Out Of Water; Govt Building Found Poorly Equipped...
article-image

The duo left for Mandideep at 12 in the night, and had reached Bilkhiriya. As the car was rushing at a high speed, it lost control and rammed into a divider first, and collided with the pillar next. It was terribly mangled in the incident.

Locals witnessed the incident and rushed to the spot. They took the duo to the hospital, where Brijesh was declared brought dead on arrival, while Durgesh has been admitted and is said to be in a critical condition.

Read Also
Bhopal: Appointment Letters Distributed At Employment Fair
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 36-Year-Old Contractor Dead After Car Hits Pillar In Bilkhiriya

Bhopal: 36-Year-Old Contractor Dead After Car Hits Pillar In Bilkhiriya

MP: 5 Best Places In Indore To Enjoy Chatpati Pani Puri

MP: 5 Best Places In Indore To Enjoy Chatpati Pani Puri

Madhya Pradesh: 62-Yr-Old Becomes Father Of Triplets After His Wife Convinces Him For Second...

Madhya Pradesh: 62-Yr-Old Becomes Father Of Triplets After His Wife Convinces Him For Second...

MPPSC ‘Confused’ Over Quit India Launch Date; Deletes Question

MPPSC ‘Confused’ Over Quit India Launch Date; Deletes Question

'Biparjoy' Induces Heatwave in Madhya Pradesh, Weather Likely To Remain Unchanged Till June 16

'Biparjoy' Induces Heatwave in Madhya Pradesh, Weather Likely To Remain Unchanged Till June 16