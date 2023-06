Bhopal: Appointment Letters Distributed At Employment Fair

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Appointment letters were distributed to 442 new recruits in various departments at employment fair (Rojagar Mela) at Samanvay Bhavan on Tuesday. New recruits got job in banks, postal department, revenue, railways, education etc.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the function through video conferencing. Union minister for social justice Virendra Kumar also joined.

State finance minister Jagdish Devda, central government secretary Joy Saxena, general manager of Central Bank of India and convener of state bankers’ committee Tarsem Singh Zira were present on the occasion.

Opportunity has been provide through online module Karmyogi to impart train on IGOT portal. Over 400 e-learning courses are available on portal.