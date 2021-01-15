Bhopal: 35-year-old woman raped while returning from hospital

Bhopal: A 35-year-old woman was raped by a youth while she was returning from a hospital on Thursday night.

The 35-year-old victim told the police that the accused first thrashed her and then locked her up inside his shop before outraging her modesty. He also threatened the victim, not to reveal the incident to anyone.

SI Shashi Chaubey said the victim lives in the Ashoka Garden area and she had gone to Hamidia hospital.

She was returning from there when she stopped near Neelam Park around 12:00 am, where an NGO was distributing food.

The woman told the 25-year-old youth, later identified as Naresh Prajapati, asked to stand inside his shop as it was too cold outside.

When she entered the shop, the accused locked the door and thrashed the woman, and raped her. The woman after being released went to the Jahangirabad police station where a case was registered.