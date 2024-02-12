 Bhopal: 34th Junior-Sub Junior Canoe Sprint Championship & 12th Dragon Boat Race
State wins 6 gold, 5 silver medals.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 12, 2024, 08:52 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: 34th Junior-Sub Junior Canoe Sprint Championship & 12th Dragon Boat Race | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh emerged victorious in the 500-metre junior canoe sprint event, securing a total of 6 gold medals, 5 silver medals and 1 bronze medal at the 34th Junior-Sub Junior Canoe Sprint Championship and 12th Dragon Boat Race held on Upper Lake on Sunday.  

In the C-2 junior women’s category, C-2 junior men’s category, K-2 junior women’s category, K-1 junior men’s category, C-4 junior men’s category and C-1 junior men’s category, state athletes won gold medals in the 500-metre sprint.  

article-image

Additionally, in the Dragon Boat 500-metre event, the state won 2 gold medals and 2 silver medals. In the D-10 mix category and D-20 mix category, athletes won gold medals. However, in the D-10 junior men’s category and D-20 men’s category, the state won silver medals.  

MP also achieved success in the sub-junior category, securing two bronze medals in 500-metre sub-junior canoe sprint event. In the K-2 500-metre junior boys’ event, the state won a silver medal while in K-4 500-metre junior girls’ event, the state secured a bronze medal.

Bhopal: UBI Co-Sponsors Pankh Marathon

Union Bank of India (UBI) Bhopal region was the co-sponsor of Pankh Marathon organised by Bansal group in Bhopal on Sunday. Union Bank of India regional head BP Das, deputy regional heads Neeraj Singh, BP Arora, zonal head Javed Jafri were present. Regional head BP Das said all the 83 lakh UBI customers wished for good health of people of Madhya Pradesh. He advised people to take care of their health. About 100 UBI employees took part in the marathon covering distance of 6 kilometres, 10 kilometres, 21 kilometres and 42 kilometres.

