Bhopal: 30,000 Unpaid Traffic E-Challan Flood Court

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 30,000 e-challans towards traffic violation have been sent to Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in District court, Bhopal. The traffic rule flouters were sent e-challan but hardly, but hardly 1 per cent of the violators pay fine resulting in a surge of e-challans in the court. In case of non-payment of penalty, the violators may be served a warrant.

The motorists who have been served challans claim that online Kiosk website does not work and so they are unable to pay the fine within the stipulated time of two months. So now e-challans have been sent to court for execution and legal action.

Advocate Pervez Alam, who appears on behalf of violators, said, “MP Online kiosks are not working properly so the motorists are not able to pay the fine online. Link does not open on portal and even the website gets crushed at MP Online kiosks. After 2 months, e-challans are sent to court. In case, violators do not pay fine, the court will issue first bailable warrant and then arrest warrant.”

The system of e-challan works by monitoring the CCTVs cameras installed across the city. The CCTV footage captures the traffic rule violator, and the police then note their vehicle registration number from the footage. With this information, they can then derive the contact information of the violators from their records. The e-challan is a form of ticketing, which is used to penalise those who break traffic rules. It is an automated system that ensures violators adhere to traffic regulations and discourages violations.