Bhopal: 3-member SIT to probe death of rape victim

BHOPAL: Amidst allegations of foul play, a three-member SIT has been constituted to look into the death of a 16-year-old rape victim, who allegedly died of sleeping pill overdose on Wednesday night. Earlier, the Chief Minister called a meeting of top officials at his residence in connection with the death of the teenager. The girl had allegedly taken an overdose of sleeping pills at a shelter home and later died during treatment at hospital. She is one of the five girls allegedly sexually assaulted by Pyare Miyan (68). ADG Bhopal Upendra Jain told FP that on the instructions of CM, the PHQ has constituted three members SIT comprising IG Deepika Suri, CSP TT Nagar Umesh Tiwari and an officer posted at PHQ. The team will look into the causes of the rape victim’s death, foul play if any.

Chairing the high-level meeting, Chouhan sought detailed information from the authorities about the teenager’s death. Directing for instituting a SIT to probe into the case, CM directed the top officials to take strict action against the guilty if any foul play is found in the death of the girl. CS Iqbal Singh Bains, DGP Vivek Johri, ACS Home Rajesh Rajora, and other district and police officials attended the meeting. The girl had allegedly taken an overdose of sleeping pills at a shelter home and later died during treatment at hospital. Family of the deceased, however, has denied police claim of the girl committing suicide at shelter home and demanded probe into her death. Pointing fingers at Miyan in the death of the teenager, the family has accused cops of acting at the behest of Miyan. In July last year, a case was registered against the accused, Miyan for allegedly raping five minor girls on different occasions.