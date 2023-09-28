Bhopal: 3 Km Long Traffic Jam At VIP Road As Locals Line Up Vehicles To Watch IAF Air Show Rehearsal

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of vehicles were stuck along the 3km stretch between VIP Road and Polytechnic Square on Thursday noon. The traffic started when the commuters wrongly parked their vehicles along the VIP Road to enjoy the air drill by Indian Air Force.

FP Photo

Vehicles were stuck for more than 1 hour to cover the 3km patch— which usually takes 8-10 minutes by car and 12 minutes by an autorickshaw.

FP Photo

Some commuters, stuck at the tail of the jam, managed to take reverse and opted for an alternate route— towards Moti Masjid and Hamidia Road. But in vain, the entire square was jam packed, with vehicles queueing up on all four lanes.

Read Also Glimpses Of Indian Air Force's Practice Flypast At Bhopal

A similar episode was seen on Wednesday as well, when the vehicles were parked along the VIP Road, leading to jam towards Ret Ghat Square and Polytechnic Road.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)