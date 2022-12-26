Bhopal: 3-day Kisan Mela at Bittan Market tomorrow

TE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day Kisan Mela (farmers’ fair) ‘Agri and Horti’ will be held at Bittan Market Dussehra ground in the city from December 27.

Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel and Animal Husbandry Minister Prem Singh Patel will inaugurate the fair. More than 150 stalls of products related to new technology in agriculture, horticulture, dairy and food processing sector will be set up in the fair being organised by Bharti Media in collaboration with the Farmers’ Welfare and Agriculture Development Department.

Tractors, combines, harvesters, milk machines, organic products, chemicals and fertilisers, tissue culture, etc. will be seen at these stalls. Farmers from different districts of the state including Bhopal, Sehore, Raisen, Vidisha and Rajgarh will participate in the fair. Equipment of these companies from India and abroad will be displayed at these stalls.

Besides, a two-day Kisan Goshthi will also be organised for the farmer in which experts will inform them about the latest techniques related to agriculture and horticulture, so that farmers can convert farming into a profitable business.