Bhopal: Carbon storage mapping begins in state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), Dehradun, has begun the second survey for mapping of carbon storage in the jungles of Sehore, Narmadapuram and north Betul.

The work will continue till January end, after which a study report will be prepared. The first survey for carbon storage mapping was held in 2019.

“ICFRE began work five days back,” SP Sharma, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, who is also heading the work of Green India Mission in Madhya Pradesh, told Free Press.

The survey report will help forest department to know whether its efforts to increase carbon storage in jungles is satisfactory. If the survey report reveals shortcomings, then measures will be taken to overcome shortcomings by growing more trees and protecting forests.

If the survey report comes out positive, then the work will be replicated in other forests of the state.

It is under Green India Mission that forest department is working in selected jungles to increase carbon storage. On the basis of survey report, future plan for increasing carbon storage in jungles will be carried out.

Carbon stock

Coordinator for Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education Dr Mohammad Shahid said, “Carbon is stored in leaves, tree branch etc. A particular plot is selected in jungles under carbon mapping. Under this, sample of grass, soil, branch, fallen leaves is taken. As per all samples, average carbon stock is taken out.”