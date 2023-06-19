Bhopal: 22-Year-Old Consumes Poison, Dies During Treatment

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old man residing in Sukhi Sewaniya consumed poison at his house on Saturday morning and died during treatment, the police said on Sunday.

Sukhi Sewaniya police station house officer (SHO) VVS Sengar said that the man who consumed poison has been identified as Rahul Ahirwar (22), a daily wager. SHO Sengar said that Ahirwar was an alcoholic. His kin told the police that he was suffering from depression for past few days.

On Saturday morning, Ahirwar consumed celphos and fainted. Ahirwar was rushed to the Hamidia hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment on Saturday noon.

