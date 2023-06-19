 Bhopal: 22-Year-Old Consumes Poison, Dies During Treatment
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 22-Year-Old Consumes Poison, Dies During Treatment

Bhopal: 22-Year-Old Consumes Poison, Dies During Treatment

SHO Sengar said that Ahirwar was an alcoholic.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 02:15 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old man residing in Sukhi Sewaniya consumed poison at his house on Saturday morning and died during treatment, the police said on Sunday.

Sukhi Sewaniya police station house officer (SHO) VVS Sengar said that the man who consumed poison has been identified as Rahul Ahirwar (22), a daily wager. SHO Sengar said that Ahirwar was an alcoholic. His kin told the police that he was suffering from depression for past few days.

On Saturday morning, Ahirwar consumed celphos and fainted. Ahirwar was rushed to the Hamidia hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment on Saturday noon.

Mental Health Helplines

Mental Health Helplines | File

Read Also
Bhopal: Prithviraj Tondaiman, Rajeshwari Kumari Win Trap Trials At National Shotgun Selection Trials...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 22-Year-Old Consumes Poison, Dies During Treatment

Bhopal: 22-Year-Old Consumes Poison, Dies During Treatment

Bhopal: Guv Sheds Light On Importance Of Yoga

Bhopal: Guv Sheds Light On Importance Of Yoga

Bhopal: 'DRM Saheb Railiya Chalai De'

Bhopal: 'DRM Saheb Railiya Chalai De'

PM Boosted Up Morale Of State Talents: CM

PM Boosted Up Morale Of State Talents: CM

Bhopal: MLA Narayan Tripathi Opens Front Against Satna MP Ganesh Singh

Bhopal: MLA Narayan Tripathi Opens Front Against Satna MP Ganesh Singh