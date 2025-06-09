 Bhopal: 2 Sisters Killed, 3 Injured In High-Speed Car Crash
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 10:52 PM IST
Bhopal: 2 Sisters Killed, 3 Injured In High-Speed Car Crash | FP Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A road accident claimed the lives of two sisters in Bagh Sewaniya about at 1.15 am on Monday near the police station when a speeding car collided with a truck, Bagh Sewaniya police said.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Deepali Verma (33) and Shikha Verma (29), residents of Katara Hills. Three others Saksham Jain, Suyash Chauhan and Manoraj sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Police officials say that the car was returning from a party at a hotel in MP Nagar when it crashed into a truck turning from Misrod on 80-feet road. Witnesses said the car was traveling at over 100 kilometres per hour. Due to high speed, the driver failed to react on time, resulting in a direct and devastating collision.

The impact was so severe that the car was shattered. Bystanders immediately alerted the police and rushed the injured to the hospital. Deepali and Shikha were declared brought dead at the hospital. Authorities have registered a case and began investigation.

The CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed to determine the exact sequence of events and the truck driver's role in the crash. Preliminary findings suggest that overspeeding and driver’s negligence led to the accident.

