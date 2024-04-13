Bhopal: 2 More Held From Chhindwara In ₹50L Shahpura Robbery Case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Chunabhatti police of Bhopal, broadening the investigations into the Rs 50 lakh robbery case which took place at a doctor's lavish residence in Shahpura area on Monday night, managed to arrest two more accused in connection with the incident, the police said.

The police added that the arrest took place on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday, and the accused duo was nabbed from Chhindwara.

Chunabhatti police station house officer (SHO) Bhupendra Kaul Siddhu told Free Press that the arrested accused have been identified as Omprakash (24) and Sandeep (25). She added that earlier on Tuesday, five people including the minor house help employed by the complainant family had been arrested for the crime, and Rs 50 lakh stolen by them were seized in cash. With the recent arrests, the toll has reached seven.

SHO Siddhu went on to say that on Saturday morning, the police took the recently arrested accused duo to the complainant Gyanendra Singh Parihar’s house to recreate the robbery scene, to ascertain how the accused sneaked into Parihar’s house to commit the robbery. The videos of the recreation scene were also shot by the police.

Ornaments stolen by the accused still not recovered

It is noteworthy that the accused had stolen numerous valuables apart from the Rs 50 lakh cash money, which include gold ornaments valued at Rs 2 lakh approximately. Despite seven people arrested by the police in the case, the stolen ornaments have not been recovered by them.

When Free Press posed the same question before SHO Siddhu, she said three of the accused are yet to be arrested in the case, probably after which the stolen ornaments could be recovered by them.