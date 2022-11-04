Bhopal: 2 enclosures prepared for cheetahs, more in the offing

e-Paper Get App
Cheetah Task Force may take the decision to release the cheetahs into big enclosure at its next meeting

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 04, 2022, 11:36 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The work to construct two big enclosures has been completed at Kuno National Park located in Sheopur district. Two more enclosures will be completed by Saturday evening. The work of remaining big enclosures will be completed shortly.

Eight African cheetahs kept in acclimatisation enclosures are to be released in big enclosures. The decision to release them will be taken at next meeting of Cheetah Task Force. The meeting can be held at anytime soon. A senior officer of Kuno National Force said that two enclosures were ready. “The work allotted by Cheetah Task Force is being done day and night,” said sources.

A high-level security arrangement has been made for security of cheetahs. The drone unit of Kuno National Park is planning to purchase more drones in near future. Security guards have been recruited to beef up the security. However, visitors will have to wait for some more time to see cheetahs because KNP officials are in no haste to allow them inside the park to have glimpse of cheetahs.

