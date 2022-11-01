Bhopal: Kuno to have 8 new enclosures for cheetahs

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cheetah Task Force has asked Kuno National Park officials to set up eight enclosures for cheetahs. As a result, the officials are busy preparing enclosures.

A senior Kuno National Park official told Free Press that Cheetah Task Force committee had asked park officials to prepare eight enclosures in which cheetahs would be released shortly.

The eight enclosures will be set up in 500 hectares of area. Kuno National Park officials have been asked to inform about the latest developments regarding preparation of enclosures by November 5, sources said.

District Forest Officer of Kuno National Park Prakash Kumar Verma told Free Press that by November 5, Kuno National Park management has to inform Cheetah Task Force Committee about the number of enclosures prepared. All eight cheetahs brought from Namibia are fit and fine.

Notably, the first meeting of Cheetah Task Force Committee was held sometime back but it remained inconclusive. Since their arrival, all 8 cheetahs have been kept in quarantine enclosures. Every activity of cheetahs is watched minutely.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released eight Namibian cheetahs in Kuno National Park on his birthday in September this year.

Read Also Bhopal Gas victims launching a month-long campaign to make governments at the state and the centre