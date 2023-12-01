Bhopal: 2 Die, 2 Injured After Car Overturns

TAJNORRRO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two men died after the car in which they were travelling overturned in Shivaji Nagar on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday, the police said. The investigating officials aware of the accident said four persons travelling in car and were drunk as the police recovered six beer bottles from the car. MP Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Jitendra Gurjar said names of the two men who died were Ridam Gupta (26), and Abhiraj Singh (24). Ridam, a bank employee, was a native of Indore and had reached Rehti in Sehore district to celebrate his mother’s birthday.

On the other hand, Abhiraj was a native of Harda district and was a final year student of engineering at a private college in Bhopal. All of them were heading to Indore on Friday at 1.30 am. As the car was rushing at a high speed, it lost control and overturned at Shivaji Nagar square. The car had mangled and Abhiraj and Ridam died on the spot. The onlookers rushed took out all the victims, after which they were rushed to Narmada hospital for treatment. Singh and Gupta were declared dead on arrival. The police reached the spot after being informed.

Two other injured persons who survived the accident are Rohit Mukati and Abhishek Thakur. They have undergone a brain surgery and their condition is said to be critical, police said. SHO Gurjar said family of deceased and those injured were informed. The post-mortem reports are awaited. This is the 10th such case of car overturning in Shivaji Nagar this year, sources said. Due to over-speeding, vehicles often toss in air and drivers lose lives, sources added.