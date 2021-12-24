e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 10:53 PM IST

Bhopal: 2-day Usha Ganguly Smriti Natya Samaroh begins with play, symposium

MP Urdu Akademi director,Nusrat Mehndi and theatre actor Rita Verma presented ‘Usha Ganguly Rang-Ratan Samman’.
Staff Reporter
FP

FP

Advertisement

BHOPAL: The two-day Usha Ganguly Smriti Natya Samaroh began with staging of a play, a symposium and a felicitation function at Rang Shree Little Belle Troupe (LBT) in the city on Friday.

The fest is being organised by Sagar Guncha Natrang Cultural and Welfare Society in collaboration with Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in memory of theatre doyen late Usha Ganguly for the first time.

The event began with the felicitation function in which director of MP Urdu Akademi Nusrat Mehndi was felicitated with theatre actor Rita Verma. They were presented ‘Usha Ganguly Rang-Ratan Samman’. It was followed by a symposium on the theatrical journey of Usha Ganguly and her contribution to Hindi theatre. Priyanka Shakti Thakur from Nagpur was a special guest. Some senior theatre actors also took part in the symposium.

Besides, a play, Hum ek umra se waqif hai, was staged. Directed by Swati Dubey, the play is based on Harishankar Parsai.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: 15-day National Handloom Expo from December 26 Bhopal: 15-day National Handloom Expo from December 26

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 10:53 PM IST
Advertisement