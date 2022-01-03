Bhopal: 16th Blind Challenge Car Rally 2022 ‘Humsafar’ on January 9

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An NGO ‘Arushi’ is going to organise the 16th Blind Challenge Car Rally 2022 ‘Humsafar’ to generate awareness among the masses about visual debility in the city on January 9.

Executive coordinator of the event Sapna Gupta says the organisation has been conducting the car rally in which a sighted person will drive the vehicle and the navigator will a blind person, who reads the route given to them on the spot in Braille.

She says this year the rally is given the name ‘Hamsafar’. “It is a small fun event within the city limits, cars being driven at slow speed. The participants for the rally are from all over Madhya Pradesh. All government rules and regulations and advisory are strictly followed by the event management team,” she adds.

The rally will be flagged off from DB City Mall at 10am. Entry forms are available at Arushi, 1 Shivaji Nagar, Near MPEB Office, Bhopal.

The rally will be covering around 30 kms within Bhopal Municipal limits. There are cash prizes and trophies for the winners and mementos and certificates to all participants. The original Car Registration, Insurance papers and driving licence should be in the vehicle during the rally, Gupta adds.

