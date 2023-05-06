Bhopal: 150 illegal structures identified, marked for demolition

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 150 structures identified as illegal will be removed to make way for 16-km long Kolar six-lane project under which road is being built from Kolar tiraha to Gol Square.

The PWD has put red marks on buildings to be demolished following directives issued by Bhopal district collector Asheesh Singh.

The PWD SDO Deepak Bhandari said, “150 structures have been identified for demolition and red marks have been put. Main problem is from Sarva Dharma (bridge) to Mandakini Complex and Kolar police station. In these areas, shops and houses are lying very close to the road. In Chuna Bhatti area, mostly boundary walls are to be demolished.”

According to SDM Kshitij Sharma said, “Administration is monitoring the work. The project has to be completed by November. If administration has to acquire any private property for land acquisition, Floor Area Ratio will be given and landlord will be given choice to avail it anywhere in the district.”