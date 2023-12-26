 Bhopal: 150 BCLL Buses Halt, Drivers & Conductors On Strike
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 150 BCLL Buses Halt, Drivers & Conductors On Strike

Bhopal: 150 BCLL Buses Halt, Drivers & Conductors On Strike

Passengers travelling on routes like Bairgarh-Chichli, Karond, Ayodhya Nagar, Bhauri, Mandideep, Kokta, Lalghati, Chirayu Hospital, Misrod, Airport and Gandhi Nagar were affected.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: 150 BCLL Buses Halt, Drivers & Conductors On Strike | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 150 Bhopal City Link Limited buses did not ply on Tuesday on 10 routes as drivers and conductors went on strike over duty timing, PF and non-payment of monthly salaries.

Passengers travelling on routes like Bairgarh-Chichli, Karond, Ayodhya Nagar, Bhauri, Mandideep, Kokta, Lalghati, Chirayu Hospital, Misrod, Airport and Gandhi Nagar were affected as the bus drivers and conductors staged protest at Bag Sewania depot to press for their demands.

About 400 bus drivers and conductors of Maa Associates, which operates 149 Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) buses did not report for work. There are four operators of BCLL buses in Bhopal - Maa Associates, AP Motors, Shri Durgamba and Incubate Soft Tech Mobility Transway.

In all, 367 BCLL-run buses ply in state capital and 149 of them remained off the roads. The employees said they did not get salary on time, which makes it difficult to make ends meet. They also wanted clarity on amount deposited in Provident Fund.

Read Also
Bhopal: 15th National Tribal Youth Exchange Programme ‘Tribal Heroes Never Discriminated Against...
article-image
Bhopal: Storynama - 2 To Be Held On December 30 At Swami Vivekananda Library

Bhopal: Storynama - 2 To Be Held On December 30 At Swami Vivekananda Library |

Bhopal: Storynama - 2 To Be Held On December 30 At Swami Vivekananda Library

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The second part of Storynama series will be held at Swami Vivekananda Library on December 30. Storytelling session, discussion on story, fun and learn activities based on different themes will be organised for school children.

Children of 5 to 12 years of age can participate in the session. The timing of this storytelling session will be from 12 to 2 pm. Swami Vivekananda Library deputy manager Yatish Bhatele said first part of this series was organised on December 10, which was well-received.

The library will pay special attention to life skills, interpersonal skills, moral values and communication skills of children through the event.

Story will be narrated in an interesting manner by a known storyteller, after which the story will be discussed with the children. Besides, children will also be given a chance to win books by telling stories at the event.

Read Also
MP: Investigation Team From Bhopal Submits Report In Jabalpur Paddy Procurement Scam; Action Against...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Datia, Satna Record Below 50 Meters Visibility

Bhopal: Datia, Satna Record Below 50 Meters Visibility

MP Wild Adaptibility: Four Felines In Enclosures Show Survival Traits

MP Wild Adaptibility: Four Felines In Enclosures Show Survival Traits

Madhya Pradesh: 2 Die, 2 Survive As Car Falls Off Bridge In Mandla

Madhya Pradesh: 2 Die, 2 Survive As Car Falls Off Bridge In Mandla

Bhopal: Gynaecologist Duped Of ₹1.89 Crore, JMFC Court Registers Case Of Fraud Against Builder

Bhopal: Gynaecologist Duped Of ₹1.89 Crore, JMFC Court Registers Case Of Fraud Against Builder

Humans Evolved From Snakes: Tribals’ Narrative On Life’s Origin In Bhopal

Humans Evolved From Snakes: Tribals’ Narrative On Life’s Origin In Bhopal