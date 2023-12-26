Bhopal: 150 BCLL Buses Halt, Drivers & Conductors On Strike | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 150 Bhopal City Link Limited buses did not ply on Tuesday on 10 routes as drivers and conductors went on strike over duty timing, PF and non-payment of monthly salaries.

Passengers travelling on routes like Bairgarh-Chichli, Karond, Ayodhya Nagar, Bhauri, Mandideep, Kokta, Lalghati, Chirayu Hospital, Misrod, Airport and Gandhi Nagar were affected as the bus drivers and conductors staged protest at Bag Sewania depot to press for their demands.

About 400 bus drivers and conductors of Maa Associates, which operates 149 Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) buses did not report for work. There are four operators of BCLL buses in Bhopal - Maa Associates, AP Motors, Shri Durgamba and Incubate Soft Tech Mobility Transway.

In all, 367 BCLL-run buses ply in state capital and 149 of them remained off the roads. The employees said they did not get salary on time, which makes it difficult to make ends meet. They also wanted clarity on amount deposited in Provident Fund.

Bhopal: Storynama - 2 To Be Held On December 30 At Swami Vivekananda Library |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The second part of Storynama series will be held at Swami Vivekananda Library on December 30. Storytelling session, discussion on story, fun and learn activities based on different themes will be organised for school children.

Children of 5 to 12 years of age can participate in the session. The timing of this storytelling session will be from 12 to 2 pm. Swami Vivekananda Library deputy manager Yatish Bhatele said first part of this series was organised on December 10, which was well-received.

The library will pay special attention to life skills, interpersonal skills, moral values and communication skills of children through the event.

Story will be narrated in an interesting manner by a known storyteller, after which the story will be discussed with the children. Besides, children will also be given a chance to win books by telling stories at the event.