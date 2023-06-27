 Bhopal: 15 Acharya Sthulibhadra Staged
It was presented by Natraj Welfare Society.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 01:12 AM IST
article-image
15 Acharya Sthulibhadra Staged | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The play, Acharya Sthulibhadra, was staged at Shaheed Bhawan in the city on Monday evening. Written by Rakesh Bharti and directed by Nitin Tejraj, the play highlighted the Panchmahavrat of Jainism and teachings of Jainism.

It was presented by Natraj Welfare Society. The play revolves around Sthulibhadra, the son of Mahamatya Shakdal of Magadha, who becomes disciple of Acharya Bhadrabahu to follow Jina religion and to receive teachings of Jainism propounded by Tirthankaras.

Young artiste Shantanu Shukla was in the lead role of Sthulibhadra and senior artiste Aseem Dubey played the role of Bhadrabahu.

Nupur Bhatt choreographed dance, lights were designed by Lokendra Singh and music was given by Prashant Srivastava and Hanif Hussain. A large number of members of Jain community came to watch the play.

