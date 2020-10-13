Bhopal: 14 held for placing bets in 2 raids

The crime branch police have arrested 14 people for betting in two separate raids on Monday. The accused were placing bets on ongoing IPL matches. In Bairagarh, the accused were placing bets on match between Banglore and Kolkata and writing details of money in Hotel Golden Greek. A case has been registered against hotel owner Aman Golani for his involvement. Four persons managed to give police a slip.

Police said accused is on the run have links with betting nexus in Mumbai. The raids on Monday were carried out in Bairagarh and Govindpura. In Baiaragarh, the raid was carried out at the hotel at 11 pm. Accused Balli, Gaffar Khan, Vijay Sahoo and Kallu are on the run and police have declared a reward of 5,000 each on them. They would target unemployed youth and rope them into betting, police said.

The other raid was carried out in Govindpura where a man was placing bets on the match between Banglore and Kolkata in front of Career College on Monday night. He told police that other accomplices are in Karond and he was talking to them to inform about the rates.

Police reached Karond and arrested the two other persons. Additional superintendent of police (ASP) crime branch Gopal Singh Dhakad said accused who ran away from Bairagarh have links with top nexus in Mumbai. The police have so far arrested 60 people for betting in IPL.