Bhopal: 14 City-Bound Trains Cancelled, 4 Diverted

Indian Railways |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to the commissioning of the third line on the Bhopal-Nishatpura section of West Central Railway of Bhopal Division, the operation of certain city-bound trains has been affected.

According to official information, 14 city-bound trains have been cancelled for different dates and four trains will run through the diverted route.

Cancelled trains

1. Train number 20413 Varanasi Indore Express starting from Varanasi on 09 and 11 January will be cancelled.

2. Train number 20414 Indore Varanasi Express starting from Indore on 10th and 12th January.

3. Train number 20415 Varanasi Indore Express starting from Varanasi on January 14.

4. Train number 20416 Indore Varanasi Express starting from Indore on January 15.

5. Train number 22646 Kochuveli Indore Express starting from Kochuveli on January 13.

6. Train No. 22645 Indore Kochuveli Express starting from Indore on January 15.

7. Train number 11703 Rewa Mhow-Nagpur Express starting from Rewa on 09, 11 and 14 January.

8. Train no. 11704 Dr. Mhow Rewa Ex. starting from Mhow on 10, 12 and 15 January.

9. Train number 19343 Indore Seoni Express starting from Indore from 09 to 16 January.

10. Train number 19344 Chhindwara Indore Express starting from Chhindwara from January 10 to 17.

11. Train number 19303 Indore Bhopal Express starting from Indore from 11 to 15 January.

12. Train number 19304 Bhopal Indore Express starting from Bhopal from 12 to 16 January.

13. Train number 19301 Mhow Yashwantpur Express starting from Mhow on January 14.

14. Train number 19302 Yashwantpur Mhow Express starting from Yashwantpur on January 16.

Diverted trains-

1. Train number 19313 Indore Patna Express starting from Indore on the 10th and 15th of January, to run over the changed route via Maxi-Ruthiyai-Bina.

2. Train number 19314 Patna Indore Express starting from Patna on the 10th and 12th of January to run on changed route via Bina-Ruthiyai-Maxi.

3. Train number 19321 Indore Patna Express starting from Indore on January 13 will run via Maxi-Ruthiyai-Bina.

4. Train number 19322 Patna Indore Express starting from Patna on January 15 will run via Bina-Ruthiyai-Maxi.