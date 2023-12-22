Bhopal: 1 Die, Another Injured As Jeep Hits 2-Wheeler

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two men riding on a two-wheeler were hit by recklessly-driven jeep in Kolar on Thursday late night. One of the victims died while undergoing treatment and another is said to be critical. The jeep has been seized though the driver fled. Kolar police station house officer (SHO) Ashutosh Upadhyay said Brijesh Sen (45) was a driver and resident of Lalita Nagar in Kolar. His brother Deepu told police that on Thursday night, he had gone to attend a party with his friend Santosh Vishwakarma.

On their way back home, a recklessly-driver jeep collided head on with them late at night, following which Sen sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. Both of them were taken to hospital. Sen was pronounced dead on arrival while Vishwakarma’s condition is said to be critical. The police have seized the jeep, which shows it was registered in Indore. Search is on for driver, SHO Upadhyay said.

Man applies for Rs 10 cr loan, ends up paying Rs 4.35 L

Police have arrested an employee of city-based a private loan company who duped a Hyderabad man of Rs 4.25 lakh in the name of furnishing loan Rs 10 crore. Another employee of the company, also party in the fraud, is at large, said the police on Friday adding that hunt is on to nab him. MP Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Jitendra Gurjar told Free Press that the complainant, Dr Suresh Rao (63) resides in Hyderabad city of Telangana. He had come across one of the advertisements uploaded online by the company in October 2023, offering loan up to Rs 10 crores. Rao got in touch with Ravi Shankar Dubey, one of the employees of the company. Dubey agreed to disburse a loan, but kept a condition before Rao- to deposit 10 per cent of the amount in the company’s account.

Rao agreed and transferred Rs 4.35 lakh to the company’s account, after which Dubey made him contact another employee Kiran Kumar to complete other formalities. When Rao did not receive any amount even after two months he tried contacting Dubey and Kumar but the duo stopped responding to his phone calls.

Rao approached the police on Thursday and lodged a complaint against the accused duo. The police plunged into action and arrested Dubey, while Kumar is on the run. The police are hopeful of arresting him soon, they said.